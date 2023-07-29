FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea

South Korea’s Casey Phair, left, runs to the ball during Women’s World Cup action against Colombia last week.

 Reuters

Casey Phair, who spent some formative years growing up in Exeter, made history as the youngest player to appear in a World Cup game when she was inserted as a substitute in the second half of South Korea’s 2-0 loss to Colombia on Monday night.

Phair, who is 16 years and 26 days, topped the previous record held by Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old at the 1999 Women’s World Cup. In 1982, Norman Whiteside became the youngest player to appear at the men’s World Cup, representing Northern Ireland at 17 years and 41 days.