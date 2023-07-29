Casey Phair, who spent some formative years growing up in Exeter, made history as the youngest player to appear in a World Cup game when she was inserted as a substitute in the second half of South Korea’s 2-0 loss to Colombia on Monday night.
Phair, who is 16 years and 26 days, topped the previous record held by Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old at the 1999 Women’s World Cup. In 1982, Norman Whiteside became the youngest player to appear at the men’s World Cup, representing Northern Ireland at 17 years and 41 days.
Phair now lives in Warren, New Jersey.
“To become successful at such a young age, I would say, takes a lot of commitment,” she told NJ Advance Media in an email from Australia before South Korea’s first game. “Starting from such a young age, I missed so many parties, dances, and events with my friends to train, and now it is finally paying off.”
Phair’s father is Shane, who is from Bedford and graduated from Manchester West. Her mother is Hye Young, a Korean. Casey Phair was born in Anyang, South Korea, before moving to Exeter when she was an infant. She played in Exeter recreation leagues before moving on to club teams by the age of 6 or 7, according to a story published last week in The Athletic.
The family moved to New Jersey when the pandemic hit in 2020, according to The Athletic, and that’s where she began training with Players Development Academy, a powerhouse club program in central New Jersey that has produced American stars such as Tobin Heath, Heather O’Reilly and Casey Murphy.
She had an opportunity to attend a camp for both the U.S. national team and the South Korean equivalent but flourished in the South Korean camp, her father said, and in June earned an invitation to the team’s World Cup camp. From there, head coach Colin Bell said she earned a spot on the 23-player roster and made it clear she wasn’t going to be a “passenger” as the team attempted to advance in the event for the first time.
“So now she’s in the squad, then we just take it day by day, so I don’t really want to hype up a young player too much before she’s even played,” Bell said last week.
Shane Phair told The Athletic, “The first time I got a sense she had an international future is when she played Australian Under-17s. She scored two goals and it was the way in which she scored them where I kind of realized that, you know, she may have something.”
Casey Phair, also the first mixed-heritage player to play for a South Korean World Cup team, didn’t worry about making history before the event, insisting that her only goals were to improve as a player and to help South Korea win games. But she admitted the prospects of playing in the same event as stars she grew up idolizing was “really cool.”
“I think it’s really cool that I’m playing in the same tournament as Alex Morgan and all the other players I looked up to growing up and could possibly play against them,” Phair said. “I’ve honestly been so busy preparing for the World Cup, I haven’t thought too much about my future.”