Salem LL

The Salem Little League all-stars are pictured after winning the District 1 title. The team won the state title over the weekend, topping Portsmouth in Monday's deciding game of the best-of-three series. The Salem players are Jack Quinn, Matty Barry, Rowan Briggs, Brayden Castillo, Nico Cardinale, Brandan Pelletier, Caden Scanlon, Travis Schaufenbil, Acen Torrens White, Mason Wiles, Nate Makiej, Gavin Griffin and Nolan Baillargeon.

 PROVIDED BY SALEM LITTLE LEAGUE

Salem scored 12 runs late in the series-deciding Game 3 of the 11-12-year-old Little League Baseball state championship to secure a 13-6 triumph over Portsmouth on Monday at Somersworth Little League.

Salem will make its first appearance at the Little League New England Regional since winning the 1994 state title. Salem will open the regional on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Maine champion Gray/New Gloucester at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Connecticut. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+.