The Salem Little League all-stars are pictured after winning the District 1 title. The team won the state title over the weekend, topping Portsmouth in Monday's deciding game of the best-of-three series. The Salem players are Jack Quinn, Matty Barry, Rowan Briggs, Brayden Castillo, Nico Cardinale, Brandan Pelletier, Caden Scanlon, Travis Schaufenbil, Acen Torrens White, Mason Wiles, Nate Makiej, Gavin Griffin and Nolan Baillargeon.
Salem scored 12 runs late in the series-deciding Game 3 of the 11-12-year-old Little League Baseball state championship to secure a 13-6 triumph over Portsmouth on Monday at Somersworth Little League.
Salem will make its first appearance at the Little League New England Regional since winning the 1994 state title. Salem will open the regional on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Maine champion Gray/New Gloucester at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Connecticut. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+.
Portsmouth led, 4-1, after four innings on Monday before Salem plated five runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Brayden Castillo (3-for-3, three RBIs, two runs scored) belted a two-run home run with one out in the fifth to get Salem’s bats going. His home run scored Rowan Briggs (2-for-3, three runs scored), who reached base with a double.
“They’re our two horses,” Salem coach Steve Quinn said. “They had a day.”
Nico Cardinale pitched the first four innings for Salem, allowing three earned runs alongside three strikeouts. He also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored at the plate.
Mason Wiles allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out one batter in relief for Salem.
Alex Hodsdon had a double, an RBI and a run scored, Jack Moreau tallied a double and a run scored and Lucas Cresta added an RBI and run scored for Portsmouth. Colin Sparks started for Portsmouth, allowing six earned runs over 4⅔ innings.
Many of the Portsmouth and Salem players also competed against each other in the 9-10-year-old state championship in 2021. Monday’s game was the only one in the series not to go to extra innings. Both games in the 2021 9-10-year-old state championship series, which Portsmouth won, also went into extra innings.
Salem won Game 1 of the series last Saturday, 5-4, in eight innings after Wiles drove in the winning run with a line drive. Portsmouth won Game 2, 3-1, in eight innings on Sunday.
Alongside Salem and Gray/New Gloucester, the New England Regional will also include Massachusetts champion Canton and Vermont champion St. Johnsbury. The tournament will run from Saturday through next Thursday in Bristol.
The Connecticut and Rhode Island state champions now play in the Metro Regional with New Jersey and New York.
“We just have to go there, compete and execute and I feel like we’ll be in a good spot,” Quinn said.