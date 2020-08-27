The Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox games scheduled for Thursday were postponed, and the Boston Bruins’ playoff game set for Friday night was also postponed in the wake of protests over the shooting by police of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.
The NBA will resume the playoffs Friday or Saturday, but games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday didn’t happen. The Celtics were slated to open a second-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, but that game was postponed as were games between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
In a statement released on Thursday, the league said, “NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.”
A video conference call meeting was scheduled for later Thursday to discuss next steps, according to the NBA.
Meanwhile, the NHL postponed all scheduled playoff games for both Thursday and Friday night, including Friday night’s Bruins-Lightning contest.
The decision by the league came hours after The Hockey Diversity Alliance formally requested the suspension of games for Thursday night.
The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were slated to drop the puck for Game 3 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series in Toronto on Thursday night. The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks were set to play Game 3 of their Western Conference second-round series in Edmonton later Thursday.
Friday’s contests featured Game 4 tilts pitting Tampa Bay against Boston as well as the Colorado Avalanche against the Dallas Stars.
The four games will be rescheduled beginning Saturday.
The NHL and NHL Players Association released the following joint statement on Thursday:
“After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled. The NHL supports the Players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly.”
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who serves as The Hockey Diversity Alliance’s co-head, announced group’s stance over social media on Thursday.
“We (The Hockey Diversity Alliance) have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today,” Kane tweeted on Thursday. “We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”
Kane’s tweet was posted amid nationwide unrest after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wis.
Some games in Major League Baseball, MLS and the WNBA were also postponed on Wednesday and Thursday in protest over racial injustice. Included on the list of postponements was the Red Sox-Blue Jays series finale in Buffalo. As of press time, the Red Sox are still on for Friday’s series opener at Fenway Park against Washington.