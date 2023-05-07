NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots a three point basket as time expired over Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) in overtime during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

 Eric Hartline

PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Smart had a chance at some redemption – and an opportunity to steal Game 4 – but it came too late.

The Celtics point guard had missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation before it clanked off the rim to force overtime. Moments later, with the Celtics trailing by one in the dying seconds of OT, the point guard got another open look and drilled it.