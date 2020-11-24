In his first 14 games with Vanderbilt last season, Aaron Nesmith hit 60 of 115 3-pointers, a ridiculous 52.2%. He made one more 3-pointer in 14 games of his sophomore year than he did in 32 games of his freshman year.
Then he suffered a stress fracture in his right foot, which ended his season. That was nearly a year ago, but it was still enough to bother NBA teams, according to former Phoenix Suns and current radio host Ryan McDonough. He tweeted on draft night that “several NBA teams with top 20 picks have concerns about the right foot of Vanderbilt sniper Aaron Nesmith. These teams are worried that Nesmith’s foot, which he injured in January, is slow to heal. Teams picking later in the 1st round are preparing in case Nesmith slides tonight.”
He didn’t slide past 14, which is where the Boston Celtics selected what many pundits considered the best shooter in the draft.
“I’ll be good to go. I’ve done everything so far workout-wise. It’s good,” Nesmith said. “It’s 100% and I won’t miss a beat.”
The 6-foot-6 forward, who will wear number 26 for the Celtics, could slide in quickly for a team that just lost Gordon Hayward.
Nesmith has complete confidence in his shot.
“For me, nothing changes. My warm-up doesn’t change, my form doesn’t change, my footwork doesn’t change,” Nesmith said. “So as long as I continue to work on those things, continue to perfect those attributes to my game, there’s no reason for my shot not to translate from one level to the next.”