NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

 Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half against the Miami Heat in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON - The expectations for a Boston Celtics title run are evident around TD Garden. The most visible reminder has to be the big, bold billboard plastered outside the building that reads: "Unfinished Business." The message evokes the memory of how the Celtics came two wins short of a championship a year ago. Adding even more emphasis: Two of the letters within the slogan are designed to look like a "1″ and an "8."

There are also obvious reminders that the Celtics are chasing the franchise's 18th championship banner with a rookie head coach. It comes up when Joe Mazzulla gets face time with a national audience, as he did Wednesday when TNT announcer Kevin Harlan served up the in-game coaching interview with the introduction: " ... The youngest head coach in the NBA." Mostly, however, the indicators of Mazzulla's inexperience emerge every time Boston takes a step back in its title pursuit, as it did by dropping Wednesday's opening game of the Eastern Conference finals to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.