The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks both look to regain some momentum Wednesday night when they meet in what is the first contest of a six-game homestand for the Celtics.

Despite a career-high 23 points from Josh Green, the Mavericks dropped a 98-97 decision to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, but erased a halftime deficit by outscoring the Mavericks 24-18 in the third quarter.