They’re so close, just one away from a trip to the NBA Finals. But the Celtics have been here before, and last steps have been tricky for this Boston team.
The Celtics lost in their previous four Eastern Conference Finals appearances -- 2012, ’17, ’18 and ’20 -- but they can snap that streak Friday night at home in the TD Garden with a Game 6 win against Miami. As long as the Celtics don’t trip over their own turnovers and gift the game to the Heat, they should be going back to the Finals for the first time since 2010.
The Celtics are the better team, but that didn’t stop Miami from winning two games this series, including one in Boston, and it doesn’t guarantee the Celtics anything in Game 6. They have an unfortunate tendency to tense up when things get tight, and to blow leads that looked secure. Sure, those leads have been coughed up in games and not series, but a habit is a habit.
You don’t have to go too far back to find an example -- it happened in the last series against Milwaukee in Game 5 in Boston. The Celtics had a 105-99 lead with less than two minutes to play, but then missed their last three shots from the floor, committed two turnovers and lost, 110-107.
Instead of taking control of the Milwaukee series, Boston blew the lead and put its back against the wall with a 3-2 deficit. The good news, of course, was the Celtics bounced back and took the last steps to beating the Bucks under do-or-die pressure. And they have not forgotten.
“The mindset and the talk that we had after (Monday’s) game was we was down 3-2 last time (against Milwaukee), had to go on the road and win a Game 6, and we did,” Jayson Tatum said after the game 5 win in Miami. "We can't think that it's over with. We need to go back home like we're down 3-2, with that sense of urgency that it's a must-win game, not relaxing because we're up.”
That’s exactly what Celtics fans want to hear, and they hope they get to see that urgency in Game 6. Too often this season Boston has become complacent when they have the advantage. Milking the lead has been a recipe for disaster for this team. These Celtics need to stay aggressive and stay out of their prevent defense. That’s a big part of the reason they went 7-16 in games decided by five points or less in the first half of the season, and a big reason why they lost Game 5 against the Bucks. Same goes for Game 3 against the Heat -- the Celtics were feeling good after winning in Miami in Game 2, and then they let down and got blitzed in Game 3.
“It's possible (for the Heat to come back). Obviously, we did it last series, so knowing that, talking about that, obviously enjoying this one, but not being satisfied knowing that we still got things to clean up, we still need to play better,” Tatum said. “The job's just not finished yet."
No, it’s not, but the Celtics better finish it on Wednesday. They don’t want to give Miami life, or let this series’ wild pendulum of momentum start swinging again. And they definitely don’t want to play a Game 7 in Miami.
“This is a great opportunity. Leave everything on the floor. We don’t want any feelings of regret,” Jaylen Brown said after Game 5. “We got an opportunity to do something with this group that’s special, so let’s not take that for granted. Let’s come out Friday on our home floor, play the best version of basketball that we played all season. This is a big game for us. At the same time, just breathe, relax. Sometimes we can be a little too tense because we know how important these moments are, but just come out and play our game and we’ll be fine.”
He’s right. When the Celtics play tense they commit turnovers, and when they do that against the Heat they lose. Boston had 39 turnovers in its two losses this series, and 33 turnovers in its three wins. Brown has been the personification of this trend against Miami, especially in Game 5 when he had four turnovers and six points in the first half, and zero turnovers and 19 points in the second half.
The Garden will be in an uproar Friday. It will be tense. The gritty Heat probably won’t go down without a fight. There will probably be some part of the Celtics that wishes they would, that wishes they could just milk this series lead all the way to the next round.
There’s a chance Boston could give in to those foolish wishes, could revert to its bad habits, could give away its advantage. But even though these Celtics are young, they have been here enough times to not repeat those mistakes. They have enough experience to take the final steps that have been eluding them.
“My rookie year being up 3-2 (against Cleveland and LeBron James in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals), and obviously (we’re) a different team now,” said the wise-beyond-his-year 24-year-old Tatum. “I’m a lot better, JB (Jaylen Brown) is better. We’re just older and we’ve been through those tough times.”
And all those tough times have, at last, paved the way for this team to reach the NBA Finals.
Tim O’Sullivan is a regular contributor to the Union Leader.