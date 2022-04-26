THE BOSTON CELTICS and their fans might not want to leave the first round so soon. After all, things went about as well as they could have hoped in their 4-0 sweep against the Brooklyn Nets.
Only the most optimistic Celtics Green Teamers expected this kind of outcome against Brooklyn, which was finalized with Monday’s 116-112 win in New York. Most fans and pundits thought it would be a grueling series that would take its toll on the Celtics, or eliminate them.
Instead, Boston wrapped up its first round faster than any team in the NBA and came out of it looking stronger than ever. The Celtics didn’t just advance to the second round, they stormed into it by answering the questions below and putting the rest of the league on notice: Boston is coming for Banner 18.
Can Jayson Tatum level up again? The 24-year-old took superstar strides forward this season with improved passing and playmaking and a beefed-up physical presence on both ends of the floor. Tatum had taken the leap into the league’s top 10, but most still viewed Kevin Durant as the best player in the Boston-Brooklyn series, and the team with the best player usually wins in the NBA playoffs. That is what happened, it was just Tatum starring as the best player.
Tatum scored 29.5 points per game in the series (2.6 above his regular-season average) on 45.6% shooting (0.3 better than the regular season), to go along with his 7.3 assists (2.9 above his average). He was also the front line in Boston’s team defense that held Durant to 26.3 ppg in the series (3.6 below his season average) on 38.6% shooting (13.2 percentage points below his season average).
“Obviously, I have the utmost respect for KD and what he’s brought to the game and accomplished. Somebody like that, he brought the best out of me,” Tatum said in Monday night’s postgame news conference. “I knew I had to be on the top of my game in this series. But in the same breath, I was not surprised by how I played. I do feel like I’m one of the best players. That’s how I approach the game when I step on the floor, regardless of who’s on the other team.”
Tatum was bigger, stronger and faster than Durant. He made tougher shots in bigger moments. This was no passing of the torch. This was a bully taking it.
“He didn’t wait for anything,” Marcus Smart said of Tatum. “He went in, and he took it.”
Can the Celtics survive if Tatum is off or out? This wasn’t a question Boston was really asked in the regular season because Tatum played 76 regular-season games and delivered the goods in pretty much all of them. Still, teams usually need more than just a superstar to win. Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a singular force last year, but don’t forget he missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals and Milwaukee found a way to win without him. LeBron James needed help from Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Kyrie Irving in Cleveland and Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami to win his titles. The list goes on and on throughout NBA history.
Jaylen Brown made it clear in this series that he can handle the load when Tatum needs a break from carrying it. Brown destroyed Blake Griffin in the fourth quarter of Game 3 to deliver the game-winning push, and he was at the forefront again in the fourth of Game 4 after Tatum fouled out. In all, Brown shot 14-for-21 and scored 39 points in the four playoff fourth quarters against the Nets.
More than just Brown covering for Tatum, the Celtics showed they had collective answers. All five guys playing defense together, Al Horford defying time, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard coming through off the bench, Robert Williams III coming back from injury, and a certain point guard finally getting the keys to the car.
Will the good Marcus Smart travel to the playoffs? Maybe the biggest surprise in the Celtics’ turnaround this season is the change in Smart. He was a mess of turnovers, bad shots and finger-pointing when Boston got off to a 16-19 start, but he somehow flipped the switch to a pass-first playmaker around the New Year, unlocking the Celtics’ offensive potential and helping the team go 55-31 since then.
His defense never wavered, and he was justly rewarded with the Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts. But Smart’s blessing and his curse is a fearless self-confidence, and Celtics fans had to worry that Smart would be so hungry to deliver in the playoffs that he might revert to his old ways. It hasn’t happened. Smart averaged more assists and had a better shooting percentage against Brooklyn than he did in the regular season: 5.9 to 7.0 for the assists, and 41.8 to 42.1 for the shooting percentages.
Can the Celtics come through in the clutch? This doubt has been discussed in this space and many others, but it’s more than worth repeating. The Celtics were just 13-22 in “clutch” games (decided by five points or fewer) in the regular season, and since so many NBA playoff games are close, this weakness was a major concern before the postseason. Now, not so much.
Not only did the Celtics come up with the big plays down the stretch to pull out the last-second, 115-114 win in Game 1 and the series-clinching 116-112 win in Game 4, they came up with key plays throughout all four games. Every time the Nets tried to assert themselves, the Celtics had the answer. Boston never trailed in Game 4 and never trailed after the first quarter in Game 3.
Can defense carry this team to an NBA title? As good as Boston’s offense has become, defense is still this team’s calling card. It looked like an all-time defense against the Nets, but there are still three more rounds of questioning before the Celtics can truly answer this one.
Tim O’Sullivan is a regular contributor
to the Union Leader.