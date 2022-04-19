THE FIRST GAME of the Boston-Brooklyn NBA first-round playoff series turned out to be what most everyone expected — close, intense, spectacular. But the game got there in some unexpected ways.
The Celtics pulled out Sunday’s 115-114 win even though losing close games has been their Achilles heel this season. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, the best pure scorer in the NBA, had a hard time scoring. Boston’s Marcus Smart, infamous for bad shots at bad times, passed up a potential game-winning 3 for the game-winning pass. And Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, who seemed rattled by the bloodthirsty Boston crowd during a March 6 game at TD Garden, engaged with the fans all afternoon and turned in a transcendent 39-point performance.
Now we have to wonder which one of those unexpected twists will return for Wednesday’s Game 2, and which will turn out to be flukes. Will the Celtics make the right plays and pull out another close game if needed? Will Irving ride the hate or get derailed? And Durant can’t have another game like he did on Sunday, can he?
Whatever the answers, expect to be entertained again. This first-round series is carrying itself like a conference finals.
For Boston fans, the most encouraging oddity from Sunday’s game had to be pulling out the close win. The Celtics were 13-22 in “clutch” (decided by five points or less) games during the regular season. That includes a 1-4 mark in their final five clutch games of the season, long after they had shed their mediocre early-season ways when they lost many of those clutch games. Let’s face it, if the Celtics are going to make a deep postseason run, they’ll have to win close games at a much higher rate than they did in the regular season, because the majority of playoff games are going to be close.
Not only did Boston execute on Sunday’s final play, it nailed the final three plays of the game. After Irving drained a step-back 3 for a 114-111 Nets lead with :45 left, Jaylen Brown gave the Celtics a 2-for-1 opportunity by scoring in just eight seconds. Al Horford, who was instrumental all game, double-teamed Irving all over the floor and rebounded Durant’s miss for the must-have stop on the other end. First-year Boston coach Ime Udoka, still mostly an unknown in late-game situations, made the wise move by not calling timeout after the rebound. And then Smart surprised just about everyone with his pass to Tatum for the game-winner, ending a possession where all five Celtics touched the ball.
Brooklyn’s Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton certainly thought Smart was going to shoot when he got the ball with :04 left on the clock. Both of them fell for his pump fake. Durant seemed like he thought Smart was going to shoot, because he was looking at the clock when Smart dribbled through the leaping Brown and Claxton. Tatum said he thought Smart was going to shoot and he was cutting to the basket for an offensive rebound when Smart passed to him for the pirouetting, game-winning layup.
It’s worth reviewing those final moments for Celtics fans because, well, they were great, and they also demonstrate a lot of late-game poise. Boston didn’t look like a team that was luckily stumbling into a close win in spite of itself, it looked like a well-coached team that had worked on their early-season problems with “clutch” finishes and come up with some solutions.
Smart has, for the most part, stopped taking all those bad shots at bad times. His transformation from shot-jacker to playmaker has been a key to the Celtics turnaround this season, and it’s reasonable to expect him to keep making (most of) the right plays as the series and playoffs move along. Boston’s ability to win late games is another matter, as are the chances that Durant has another 9-for-24 shooting night like he did in Game 1.
The Celtics may have truly turned a corner when it comes to pulling out tight wins, and Sunday’s performance may have cemented that upward trend. But there’s just not enough examples of this team winning in the clutch to feel totally confident about them truly turning that corner. They should be able to keep winning in the clutch. They just haven’t done it a lot … yet.
As for Durant, it would surprise no one if he went off for 45 points in Game 2. The man shot 51.8% from the floor this year, averaged 29.9 points per game and made his 12th All-Star team. Still, the Celtics deserve credit for their defense against him. As a team, they were constantly aware of where Durant was on the floor and constantly physical with him, and Tatum did as much as one man can do against him. Even if he drops a big number on Boston, Durant will have to work for it, and maybe, just maybe, the Celtics’ league-best defense has what it takes to contain KD.
One thing we do know for certain about Game 2: Celtics fans will keep booing Irving. Maybe he can feed off the hostility again like he did in Game 1, but it’s hard to imagine he can have another game where he shoots 12-for-20, 6-for-10 from 3, dishes out six assists and finishes with 39 points. If he does, and Durant has a high-scoring, bounce-back performance, the series will be tied 1-1 going to Brooklyn.
But if the crowd gets to Irving again, or the Celtics’ defense smothers Durant again, Boston has a great chance to take a 2-0 lead.