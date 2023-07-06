There’s still plenty of offseason left, but the Boston Celtics will look different when they take the court next season. Marcus Smart, once the longest-tenured Celtic, is off to Memphis. Grant Williams is with the Mavericks after getting a pay day in a sign-and-trade. Kristaps Porzingis will roam the paint for the Celtics.

While the Celtics still employ their best players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they’ll have to rebuild a new identity. The moves shouldn’t change their title-contending status considering the top-end talent.