Behind stunning shooting, Thunder blast Celtics

NBA: Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) on a shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 150-117. 

 Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 59.2 percent from the field and earned a 150-117 home victory against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points per game, was a late scratch with a non-COVID illness. He also leads the Thunder in assists (5.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game).

NBA: Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

  Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dribbles the ball up the court ahead of Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 150-117. 
NBA: Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 150-117. 

