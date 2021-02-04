If there’s one thing we know about Bill Russell, it’s that he can block a shot.
But the COVID-19 vaccine? That’s one shot the 87-year-old Boston Celtics legend won't contest.
On Thursday, Russell was featured in a PSA showcasing him going in to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“I just arrived to get my COVID shot, and this is one shot I won’t block,” Russell said in the video. “No Celtics were harmed during my shot. Let’s do this together.”
We don’t know exactly how many shots Bill Russell blocked during his NBA career, since blocks didn’t become an official stat until after he retired. Still, the 11-time NBA champion is considered one of the best ever to protect the rim.
Russell, spent his entire NBA career with the Celtics and was a 12-time All-Star and five-time MVP and even spent his final three seasons as a player-coach. He had his No. 6 retired by the Celtics in 1972 and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.