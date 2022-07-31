Editor's Note: The following is a column written June 15, 2002, by Vin Sylvia, our former deputy managing editor for news and sports.
THE QUESTION was all wrong, phrased as if I had momentarily forgotten that the man I was interviewing was the greatest team player in the history of American professional sports.
“How would you go about defending Shaq?” I asked.
“I don’t know how to answer that,” Bill Russell responded. “’What do I have to do to beat the Lakers?’ That’s how I would approach it.
‘What can I do that will enable my team to beat them?’”
Russell was in Manchester Thursday to address employees of Citizens Bank on the topics of teamwork and leadership, two subjects with which the 11-time NBA champion and pioneer among African American head coaches is eminently well acquainted. That’s the great thing about Russell as motivational speaker: He doesn’t just espouse the virtues about which he speaks; he’s lived them.
Check the record. In a span of four years, Russell-led teams — the University of San Francisco, the U.S. Olympic squad and the Boston Celtics — won four major basketball titles: 1955 and ‘56 NCAA champions, 1956 gold medalists, and 1957 NBA champs. In 1966, he became the first African-American field or floor manager in any pro sport other than the Negro Leagues of Professional Baseball. In 1968 and ‘69, his last two seasons in uniform, he led the Celtics to consecutive championships as player-coach.
Boston had never won an NBA title before Russell’s arrival. It went five years without a championship after he left.
Which brings us back to Shaq.
There was a late- ‘50s to early- ‘70s predecessor to Shaquille O’Neal. His name was Wilt Chamberlain.
As Shaq is now, Wilt was then the league’s most imposing physical presence. As Shaq is now, Wilt was a virtually unstoppable offensive force.
Unlike Shaq, however, Wilt had a nemesis. His name was Bill Russell.
In the 10 years they played against each other, Chamberlain won eight league rebounding titles to Russell’s two and captured seven scoring titles to Russell’s zero. (Russell’s signature skill was shot-blocking, for which no statistics were kept.)
But Russell’s teams during those 10 years won nine NBA championships. Chamberlain’s won one.
Seated in a conference room at Citizens’ New Hampshire headquarters on Elm Street after his pep talk to the bank’s employees, Russell paused for a moment to consider his legacy as consummate team player, consummate winner.
“That is my agenda,” he said, using the present tense to underscore his ongoing emphasis on teamwork and winning as corporate pitchman.
“When I was a junior in college,” he continued, “my attitude was solidified. I had an extraordinary year. I averaged 20 points and 21 rebounds and probably close to 20 blocked shots a game. I was named the country’s No. 1 defensive player and MVP of the Final Four.
“When I went home (to San Francisco), I attended a sports banquet where an award was presented for Northern California basketball player of the year. I was named runner-up, and I was offended. It was then and there that I determined, ‘If my team wins a championship every year, there’s no quarrel anyone can come up with to deny me that.’”
In the afterglow of this year’s Super Bowl victory by the superstar-less Patriots, the concept of deriving personal satisfaction from team achievement is very much in vogue in these parts. Russell is, too.
Never fully embraced in Boston during his playing days — the era’s racial turmoil, the city’s mostly (if unofficially) segregated social structure, and his own distant public persona made for a difficult combination — Russell in recent years has become a frequent visitor from his home in Seattle, nurturing his once troubled relationship with the area while strengthening his bond with the organization that has been a part of his life for nearly half a century.
Forever close to his former coach, Red Auerbach, as well as to former teammates such as Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones and Satch Sanders, Russell also has become a mentor to the current generation of Celtics stars, particularly Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce. Ask him about Walker and Pierce, though, and he’ll tell you he views them more as peers than as proteges.
“I don’t want them to look up at me,” he said. “I want them to look across the table at me. We have something very special in common. I tell them, ‘You’re a Celtic. This is a unique opportunity in your life.’”
As for the opportunity to find out what Russell would do to enable his team to beat Shaq’s Lakers, he never did answer his own question.
Again, though, check the record. In 13 seasons, Russell won 11 championships. In 10 seasons, Shaq has won three.
What would Russell do to enable his team to defeat Shaq’s? I don’t know exactly, but I believe he’d find a way.