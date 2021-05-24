The one weak spot for the NBA title favorites in Brooklyn was supposed to be on the defensive end. It was anything but that in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals from the Boston Celtics’ perspective.
The Celtics failed to score 21 points or more in three of the four quarters of their postseason opener against the Nets, and only cracked the 90-point mark in the closing minutes of the 104-93 loss. Boston’s 93 points were the fifth-lowest total by a Nets opponent this season and ruined a stellar defensive effort against the Nets’ firepower.
Boston’s subpar offense was most glaring in the second half when Jayson Tatum failed to hit a field goal (0-for-6) and the team had just six total assists over the final 24 minutes. Brad Stevens credited Brooklyn’s strategy and talent for the stifling defense that limited Boston to just 36.9% shooting in the game.
“They’re smart,” Stevens said. “They’ll load up on guys that need to be loaded up on. They’ll guard individually. Jeff Green was great defensively in the middle of that defense. I thought that we just, we can attack it better. We need to probably do some things that we did midseason that we’ll go back to and look at. And we’re going to have to get more off cutting, get more off quicker decisions, quicker movement.”
One player who could help unlock the Celtics’ offense from a cutting standpoint is Rob Williams. The talented big man is one of the best passers on the roster. Using his size against small-ball centers could be a way to find holes in the defense for Boston.
“Obviously, I think Rob allows us to do that around him some,” Stevens said. “But there are other things that we’ll look at that we can reach back into some of the corporate knowledge that our guys have from the past and think about bringing that out, because I do think that they can put a group out there that’s really long and agile.”
That corporate knowledge that Stevens refers to will be useful to guys like Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart but will challenge midseason newcomers like Evan Fournier and Jabari Parker who are likely still trying to learn the team’s full playbook. It will be on Stevens to find the right looks to unlock the best version of the Celtics’ offense since no team is going to beat the Nets in a seven-game series if they can’t crack 100 points against the NBA’s 23rd-best defense.
“I give our guys a lot of credit,” Stevens said. “They were dialed in and ready, and hey, you can guard these guys really well, but you’re still going to have to score. So we need that same emphasis as we move forward. We got another couple days to get ready for Game 2.”
That’s gonna be really intense. But hey, our guys are ready to compete and we’ll look forward to that. And we’ll be better. We’ll attack them better.”