As Jaylen Brown stood inside the Celtics locker room before Sunday’s game, his eyes lit up.

Brown suffered a facial fracture after being accidentally elbowed in the face by Jayson Tatum in Wednesday’s win over the 76ers. On Friday, Tatum -- seemingly jokingly -- said in his postgame press conference that he was going to buy Brown a car because he felt so bad. But Brown was unaware of his teammate’s generosity until he was told by a reporter.