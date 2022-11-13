The Boston Celtics were without three key players as Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown were all unavailable in Saturday night’s win over the Detroit Pistons.

Horford and Brogdon were somewhat expected. Horford hasn’t played in the second game of a back-to-back all season. Brogdon missed Friday’s win over Denver because of right hamstring tightness, though he’s considered to be day-to-day.