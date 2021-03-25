The Boston Celtics are adding Orlando guard Evan Fournier to in their first midseason trade addition since the 2014-15 season. Boston is sending two second-round picks, according to a team source.
Fournier is averaging 19.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and is shooting 38.8% on 3-pointers this season in 30.3 minutes per game.
The deal was first reported by ESPN.com.
Fournier is big offensive upgrade to Boston’s crunch time lineup. The Magic guard is a threat in a variety of ways on the offensive end of the floor.
He becomes the third-most efficient option on Boston’s roster, giving the Celtics another weapon with Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart both struggling with their crunch time play.
Defensively, Fournier does not stand out much, particularly in 1-on-1 matchups, so this is a player brought in clearly to upgrade Boston’s offense.
Boston has a $28.5 million traded player exception leftover from the Gordon Hayward trade and this deal will allow the Celtics to utilize a good portion of it to take in Fournier’s $17 million salary.
Theis traded
The Celtics are finalizing a second trade deadline deal on Thursday, moving Daniel Theis in a three-team swap with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards that also sees Jeff Teague and Javonte Green being moved out. Boston lands fourth-year center Mo Wagner along with Bulls big man Luke Kornet.
So what are the motivations behind the deal from Boston’s perspective that is seemingly a step-down for Boston on the court? Let’s look at the factors involved.
The Celtics needed to cut salary after acquiring Fournier: Boston had a couple of million dollars it needed to shed in payroll in order to drop below the luxury tax line this season, a priority for a team that is below the .500 mark and will be paying the luxury tax for years to come if it wants to put together a contender in a loaded Eastern Conference.
The Celtics had a variety of options in order to cut salary but moving on from Theis was the easiest way to achieve this goal without losing other assets on the roster. Bringing in Wagner ($2.1 million expiring salary) is a downgrade on the court but provides a stretch big option for Boston that can replace some of Theis’ 3-point shooting.
Moving Theis was done for financial reasons but the other factors involved with other names in this deal were to open the door for Boston’s younger bench players. Teague had played two of his best games of the season this past week but all year long he had been eating into the playing time of Payton Pritchard and Carsen Edwards with underwhelming results.
Similarly, Green gives Brad Stevens one fewer veteran option at the wing, opening the door for more chances for Aaron Nesmith to get regular reps along with Romeo Langford once he’s cleared to return. Rob Williams is also set to become the team’s starting center for as long as Tristan Thompson stays sidelined and may keep that spot if he performs well in the new role.