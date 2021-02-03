Boston guard Kemba Walker played a season-high 31 minutes on Tuesday night, and he might be dressed in street clothes when the Celtics visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Walker hasn't played on consecutive nights this season, but coach Brad Stevens didn't rule out the possibility after Boston's 111-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The win came in the opener of the Celtics' five-game western swing.
Walker's availability will depend on how his troublesome left knee is feeling. Trainers will examine him to see if the knee looks ready for a second straight night of pounding on the court.
Walker has played in seven games this season and is still rounding into form while averaging 15 points per game.
Walker scored 19 against Golden State but hit just 6 of 18 field-goal attempts. Still, that was an improvement from his 1-of-12 effort while scoring a season-low four points Saturday in the Celtics' 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Walker said he felt he took a welcome step forward.
"After tough ones, you have to bounce back," Walker said. "I'm not perfect. I wish I was. I just want to do what I can to help us win."
Stevens saw the look on Walker's face prior to the Tuesday game and sensed he was ready to rebound from the Saturday showing.
"You could tell he was waiting for another chance to play," Stevens said. "I thought he did a good job. ... I'm sure he would say he would have liked to have shot it better, but I think he looked good."
It was a much-needed win after Boston dropped five of its previous seven contests.
The Celtics' Jayson Tatum recorded 27 points and nine rebounds against the Warriors. Fellow star Jaylen Brown scored 18 points, just shy of his 11th consecutive 20-point outing.
Boston, on the latter end of the back-to-back, will have to contend with the speed of Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who poured in 38 points Monday during Sacramento's 118-109 comeback road victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.