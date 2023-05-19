NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fight for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.  

The Boston Celtics dropped Game 1 to the Miami Heat in last season's Eastern Conference finals, and it didn't deter them from winning the series.

Boston is in the same hole in the rematch and looks to bounce back and even the best-of-seven set when it plays host to the eighth-seeded Heat in Game 2 on Friday night.