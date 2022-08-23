NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives to the basket defended by Miami Heat guard Max Strus during a May playoff game.

 Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics found themselves in the midst of Kevin Durant trade rumors for the past month. However, Boston’s president of basketball operations won’t be hearing much more about those anytime soon since Kevin Durant backed off his trade demand in Brooklyn.

That leaves the Celtics heading into next season sticking with their young emerging core and that’s been the plan for awhile, according to Stevens.