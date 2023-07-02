NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Boston’s Jaylen Brown celebrates after scoring during the Celtics’ win over Philadelphia in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday.

 Winslow Townson/usa today sports

Jaylen Brown officially became eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension with the Celtics when NBA free agency opened this weekend.

There were a flurry of moves made — including Boston’s signing of Oshae Brissett — but Brown agreeing to a supermax deal wasn’t one of them.