IN THE END, the Celtics ran out of gas.
They had to burn through a lot just to make it to the NBA Finals, waging a pair of seven-game rock fights against Milwaukee and Miami to escape the Eastern Conference. That pushed these Celtics to new basketball heights, but by the time they reached the last level, they were physically and mentally exhausted. There wasn’t nearly enough left in the tank to keep up with the dynasty Warriors, who know exactly how to pace themselves for a full-throttle finish.
After taking a 2-1 series lead, Boston looked one step slow and two steps discombobulated in losing three straight games and the series. The Celtics may have been the more athletic team, but the Warriors played faster, on both ends.
Much of the praise will be directed at Stephen Curry, and he certainly deserved the Finals MVP and more than deserves to be recognized as a true superstar and a historical offensive force of nature. But the Golden State defense deserves credit, too.
The Celtics and Warriors were the two best defensive teams in the regular season, and six of the final eight teams left standing in the playoffs — Boston, Golden State, Phoenix, Miami, Memphis and Dallas — were also six of the top seven defensive-rating teams. It was a defensive year for the league, and it took a great defense to win the title.
Playing fast is what makes the Golden State defense special, and the Warriors do it with smarts, experience, coaching and instincts. They solved the Boston offense. They knew what was coming and could it shut it down for long, painful stretches of time.
“They were putting bodies in front of us, making us work for everything we got. It was tough,” Marcus Smart said after Game 6. “We tried everything we possibly knew. We even tried things that we haven’t tried the whole series. Just didn’t cut it for us.”
No one was more affected by the Golden State defense than Jayson Tatum, who averaged 5.4 points below his regular-season scoring average (26.9-21.5) in the series and committed 23 turnovers, bringing his playoff total to an NBA-record 100. Tatum was the focal point of the Warriors flashing help and swiping hands. He also had to deal with Golden State’s most physically gifted defender, Andrew Wiggins, a freakish athlete (more so than Tatum) who took his game to another level in the Finals.
Tatum, on the other hand, had no answers. Neither did first-year Boston coach Ime Udoka and his relatively inexperienced staff. They had all run out of ideas. It was almost like having no experience in the finals, like the Celtics, and playing a team that has been there six times in eight years, like the Warriors, was a big disadvantage. Or it was exactly like that.
Running out of gas is really not an excuse, and it doesn’t take the sting out of the loss for the Celtics and their faithful.
“It hurts,” Tatum said. “Being with this group, the things we’ve overcome throughout the season, getting to this point, just knowing how bad we wanted it. Coming up short, it’s a terrible feeling.”
Still, the reason they were gassed is because they had just run the playoff gauntlet and put on a show for their fans while doing it. They swept Brooklyn and the player Boston hates the most, Kyrie Irving. They dethroned the Bucks and won a Game 7 at home. Then they took the step that had been eluding them by winning (surviving) an Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 in Miami, the top-seeded team that had beaten the Celtics the last time they were in the conference finals.
Tatum’s dud in the Finals adds another layer of frustration to the loss, but let’s not forget his 46-point, season-saving performance in Game 6 in Milwaukee. Very few players can reach those heights, and now Tatum has a little extra motivation to get back to the Finals and earn some redemption.
“You’re an All-Star, All-NBA first-team guy for a reason. This is only the start of how you’re going to be guarded and the attention you’re going to draw,” Udoka said of his advice for Tatum. “I think this is the next step for him. Figuring that out, getting to where some of the veterans are that have seen everything and took their lumps early in their careers.”
Experience does seem like the most important missing ingredient for the 24-year-old Tatum. His slow starts, quiet finishes and pile of turnovers in the Finals all reeked of a young player in over his head. He was good enough to get them there, but not good enough once he arrived, and he knows it.
“It’s hard getting to this point,” Tatum said, “and it’s even harder getting over the hump and winning it.”
He’s right, but as hard as it might be, these young Celtics were just two games away from doing it. They were probably ahead of schedule getting to this point, and they don’t need to change much moving forward to get over the hump. Mostly they need to get healthy and approach next season knowing what it takes to win it all, knowing how to pace and prepare for the grind so when the end of next season rolls around, there will still be gas in the tank.
“That’s a message to the guys tonight. This is just a start,” Udoka said. “The foundation has been set, we can hit the ground running next year and get healthy and all be on the same page. And I think it’s absolutely right where we kind of expedited the process of some of the things we wanted to do. Now it’s a matter of taking that next step.”