THERE IS EVIDENCE that Game 1’s third quarter, when Miami throttled Boston and grabbed a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, was a fluke. Even if it wasn’t, recent history should have Celtics fans confident their team will respond.
There’s also evidence that the eye-popping third quarter wasn’t a fluke, and the Boston faithful better be worried.
The truth will be revealed as the rest of the series plays out, starting with Thursday’s Game 2 in Miami. Before that happens, that third quarter deserves another look, which will be like ogling a flaming car wreck for Celtics fans. More importantly, the opposing arguments for fluke and not-a-fluke should be made and weighed.
Boston actually had control of Game 1 after a first half in which the Celtics made tough shots, bullied the Heat on the defensive end and took a 62-54 lead into halftime. They looked the better team, like they had reached a playoff level above Miami’s head, like they might cruise through this series.
It seemed clear the Celtics believed all that hype, because after halftime, they played like it had been preordained and the series would be gifted to them. Instead of cruising to a win, the Celtics put it in cruise control, and the Heat blew their doors off.
“(We) got out-toughed, out-physicaled,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “They looked like they came out in the second half and wanted to up their physicality and aggression on both ends, and they did that.”
Miami raised its game several levels after an uninspired first half, which Boston should have expected. Instead, the Celtics dropped their level of play, were overwhelmed by the Heat’s intensity, and couldn’t pull themselves out of it until the fourth quarter, when it was too late. Jimmy Butler (41 points, 17 in the third) and Miami had already ripped off a 22-2 run to open the third and closed it with 39 points to Boston’s pathetic 14.
After shooting 59.1% in the first half (26-for-44), the Celtics shot 13.3% in the third quarter (2-for-15). That wasn’t just their worst shooting quarter of the playoffs, or even the season. It was their worst shooting quarter in the last four years, regular season or playoffs.
Boston didn’t score for the first 7:07 of the third quarter, which was the team’s longest scoring drought to open any quarter all season. As a matter of fact, the last time the Celtics took at least seven minutes to score in a quarter was in the 2002 playoffs against Detroit in a game that ended with a 66-64 final score.
The Celtics committed eight turnovers in the third, including three straight that led to fast-break layups on the other end for Miami. It was like watching the varsity team practice its press against the terrified junior varsity. Jayson Tatum, whose fingerprints were found on the team’s cruise control button during the post-game forensics, had six of those turnovers himself.
“Throughout the course of the playoffs, we’ve done a great job of responding to runs after calling timeout, things like that. But for whatever reason we didn’t (on Tuesday night),” Tatum said. “I’ll be the first one to say I’ll take the blame for that. I’ve got to lead better. I’ve got to play better, especially in those moments. I’m just looking forward to responding next game.”
That quote cuts to the heart of our argument: Was the third quarter a fluke or not? Tatum gives Celtics fans reason to hope with his promise that the team will respond positively like it has to other adversities this season. But there’s also cause for concern with his mysterious and menacing “for whatever reason” comment.
The truth is the Heat are the reason. Miami’s brain trust of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra has figured out how to find players and create teams that win with physical grit, mental toughness and defense, and that’s exactly what they did in the third quarter of Game 1. That’s also how the Heat beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals. Plus, blowing leads and losing focus was central to Boston’s 18-21 start to this season.
Add it all up and Game 1’s third quarter doesn’t seem like such a fluke. It seems like the way Miami was built to win games, especially against the Celtics, who may be built to lose games that way.
Still, it’s hard not to look at that quarter as an outlier for Boston. It certainly was in a statistical sense. Worst shooting quarter in four years? Longest scoring drought in 20 years? There’s no way things can go that bad again, right?
No, they probably won’t. And like Tatum said, these Celtics have a history of responding to adversity. They bounced back from their lousy first two months of the season, and they bounced back after losing Game 1 to Milwaukee in the last round.
In that Game 1 loss to the Bucks, like the one to Miami on Tuesday, the Celtics didn’t look ready to match Milwaukee’s level of play. But Boston adjusted and responded and, frankly, could have won their next six games against the Bucks if it wasn’t for some untimely stretches of the unfocused, cruise-control basketball they played for all of Tuesday’s third quarter.
Despite what we saw on Tuesday, the Celtics have more and better high-end talent than the Heat, a better statistical defense and a higher ceiling on offense. Boston’s mental toughness will certainly be tested in this series, but this team has shown it can pass that test.