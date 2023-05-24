NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoot against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the fourth quarter during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.  

 Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts on the floor after falling in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.  

The Boston Celtics are not ready to start their vacation just yet.

In fact, their convincing performance on Tuesday suggests they are serious in their bid to spark a comeback in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the fourth quarter during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.  