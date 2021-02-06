It was impossible to see this coming. On Wednesday, Carsen Edwards had just three points in eight minutes. He didn’t even get off the bench against the Lakers Sunday at TD Garden or Tuesday at Golden State.
But with Jaylen Brown out with knee soreness, Brad Stevens gave Edwards some early minutes in Friday night’s 119-115 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers and the second-year guard from Marquette didn’t waste his chance.
Edwards’ 30 minutes were a career high and his 16 points were just two off his best. But given what the Celtics were missing and who they were playing, this was the best game of his professional career. He was 5-for-8 from the floor (three for five from 3-point range).
“Last year it was just hard to get minutes on that team. We were so deep at the wing and so interchangeable with that group,” Stevens said. “He just stayed with it. He had a really good couple of minutes and his opportunities showed up a couple weeks ago. Even when he’s not playing, he’s not getting down. He’s just staying ready. We don’t win the game without him. He changed the complexion of the game. That’s really encouraging.”
Kemba Walker, whose 24 points helped the Celtics seal the victory, pointed to Edwards.
“Carsen was amazing. He was the one who got us back into the game,” Walker said.
Edwards, who was a dominant scorer at Marquette, said he’s trying to be more well-rounded in his game.
“I’m trying to learn to be able to get in the rhythm in other ways but when you see the ball go in, it definitely helps a lot,” he said. “I’m just trying to be consistent. I just want to try to build off this.”
While the Celtics needed offense to come from somewhere with Brown and Marcus Smart out, Edwards said he didn’t check in planning to score more.
“I was just trying to take shots that were open for me. It wasn’t a whole change in my mentality or anything,” he said. “It was just, if I was open, shoot it, if not try to make a good play or a good pass or something.”
Payton Pritchard played 19 minutes in his first game back after being sidelined for two weeks with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range).
He checked in for Daniel Theis with 8:23 remaining the first quarter. He sidestepped a defender and knocked down a long two with 6:01 left for his first basket.
Stevens thought his rookie guard looked a little hesitant at first.
“To be honest, I thought he looked a little tentative,” Stevens said. “I had to tell him to shoot, so the very next time he touched the ball, he jacked one right in front of me. And he made it. I thought he was tentative in the first half and good in the second.”