NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics

Dec 29, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half at TD Garden.  

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 29 points as the Boston Celtics beat the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 to cap their seven-game homestand on Thursday night.

Brown scored 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics close out their fourth straight win, while Tatum grabbed 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season.