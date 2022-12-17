The return of Rob Williams promises to strengthen the Boston Celtics in their push for a championship this season. But his long-awaited debut couldn’t save the Celtics from their current struggles.
Williams electrified the TD Garden crowd with several dunks in an exciting return, but the bad habits the Celts picked up from the end of their road trip carried back to Boston. They had another horrendous outside shooting night, and it had a domino effect as frustration mounted and a physical and hungry Magic team led by Mo Wagner imposed its will on the Celtics, who lost for the first time at home in regulation with a 117-109 defeat.
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, but only 11 came in a frustrating second half as the Celtics went on a few runs but never sustained momentum. Al Horford was ejected, the Celtics lost their composure and never fully recovered.
The Celtics host the Magic again today at 3 p.m.
“I feel like we kind of let missed shots and turnovers kind of affect our play,” Tatum said. “We didn’t have much energy. That was everybody. We had a few good plays but we didn’t put three, four, five of them together.”
The Celtics have now lost three of their last four games, and if not for their wild comeback victory over the Lakers on Tuesday, the feeling might be even worse. But it’s clear they’re playing their worst stretch of basketball this season over the last week.
Among the concerns, their 3-point shooting — which has been one of their greatest strengths to start the season — has leveled off. They’re shooting 29.5% from deep over their last four games, including Friday’s 11-for-46 effort, their second-worst of the season. Their worst came in Monday’s loss to the Clippers, when they shot 9-for-39.
They don’t seem to be worried — yet. Coach Joe Mazzulla likes the open looks they’re continuing to get with their spacing.
“If you’re open, you gotta shoot it,” Mazzulla said. “And we’re open, so I’m not going to tell someone who’s open not to shoot it.”
They have to have the confidence to shoot it, and then you just gotta shoot it. As long as you’re getting quality looks, I think that’s important.”
After a sluggish first half, the beginning of the Celtics’ second half couldn’t have gone much worse. Horford was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul. Soon after, Tatum picked up a technical foul for arguing with an official. The Celtics, as they’ve done at different points this season, were losing their composure.
The Magic led by 19 three minutes into the third quarter after Markelle Fultz hit a jumper.
The Celtics, though, restored order — at least briefly. Marcus Smart rallied his group, and behind a strong surge from Williams, the Celtics responded with a 15-4 run that cut their deficit to eight. They trailed by seven on multiple occasions, including an 88-81 deficit going into the fourth quarter. But the Magic seemed to have an answer at every point, and the Celtics couldn’t make stops when they needed.