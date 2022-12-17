NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum reacts to a call during Friday night’s Boston-Orlando game won by the Magic.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The return of Rob Williams promises to strengthen the Boston Celtics in their push for a championship this season. But his long-awaited debut couldn’t save the Celtics from their current struggles.

Williams electrified the TD Garden crowd with several dunks in an exciting return, but the bad habits the Celts picked up from the end of their road trip carried back to Boston. They had another horrendous outside shooting night, and it had a domino effect as frustration mounted and a physical and hungry Magic team led by Mo Wagner imposed its will on the Celtics, who lost for the first time at home in regulation with a 117-109 defeat.