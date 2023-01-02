NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets

As the Celtics trended toward another poor shooting performance, a bizarre scene unfolded Sunday night in Denver.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Robert Williams flushed an alley-oop, hung on the hoop for a moment, and set the rim askew. A few minutes later, workers at Ball Arena began trying to fix the rim and make it level again. They ultimately needed to take off the rim and install a new one.