The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were supposed to go through a crucial test Wednesday night. The Celtics came in with the best net rating in the league while the Suns came in at second, and each team led its conference.
It was a perfect measuring stick game in December.
But the Celtics had other ideas as they embarrassed the Suns in a 125-98 victory in Phoenix. The Celtics led by as many as 45 points in a game that was over by halftime.
The Celtics showcased their dominance when at their best. Their No. 1 offense is why they have the league’s best record. But it’s been a waiting game to see when their defense will catch up. When both are on? The answer was the laugher of a game Wednesday.
“Guys play hard and pay attention,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of the defense. “We’re able to come in with the game plan, we’re able to adjust and we’re able to communicate. Even when things aren’t going well, we missed our first five 3s, we still guarded and defended, and I thought that was huge.”
The Celtics got plenty of building blocks from Wednesday’s game. That’s natural for a 27-point blowout win. They flaunted their depth as the bench changed the game’s momentum in the first quarter. Boston’s starters dominated, putting up plenty of shots because the stars knew they weren’t going to play many minutes in a blowout.
But it’s that defense that will become the Celtics’ identity. Expectations were high coming into this year after the C’s put up a dominant defense last season. Reality’s been a little different. The Celtics, to be fair, don’t have Robert Williams III yet. But they still have the personnel to make some noise defensively.
Then everything clicked Wednesday. A Suns squad that returned Chris Paul had little answers. And that’s what makes the Celtics so dangerous: They haven’t even played their best ball of the season yet.
“Defensively, we’ve started to get back to ourselves,” Boston’s Jaylen Brown said. “Being able to lock teams up, suffocate teams. Tonight, that showed. That defense led to our offense, and we were able to get some good baskets going.
“Then we put some pressure on them. We gotta keep going on the defensive side of the ball.”
Magic Johnson praises Celtics
The Celtics are turning all kinds of heads as they blitz through the NBA with a league-best 21-5 record. They’re also fresh off a dominant 125-98 win over the Suns that wasn’t as close as the score seemed. Boston led Phoenix by as many as 45 points at multiple points in the third quarter, prompting both coaches to send in their bench players.
The early returns keep impressing — and those around the league have noticed. Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is one of those believers as he praised the Celtics after their win over the Suns.
“The Boston Celtics are undeniably the best team in the NBA!!” Johnson tweeted after the game. “They had a 45 point lead in the 3rd quarter tonight against the Suns and the Suns have the best record in the West!”
It isn’t just the Celtics who are starting to rack up the accolades. Jayson Tatum is firmly in the running for MVP as analysts have also called him the frontrunner for the award. Charles Barkley praised Tatum, though he did hilariously forget his name during a segment for NBA on TNT.
As long as the Celtics keep winning, the attention will continue to come. But there are few around the league who can deny their early-season success.
There are other talented teams around the league, but the Celtics are running circles around the NBA with their offense and improving defense.