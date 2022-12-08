NBA: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

Suns guard Devin Booker drives to the basket against Boston’s Blake Griffin, left, and Grant Williams during Wednesday night’s game in Phoenix.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were supposed to go through a crucial test Wednesday night. The Celtics came in with the best net rating in the league while the Suns came in at second, and each team led its conference.

It was a perfect measuring stick game in December.