In a move that was widely expected, Danilo Gallinari has exercised his player option for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Gallinari sat all of last season after he tore his ACL in a FIBA qualifying game, but he’ll be back with the Celtics next season for $6.8 million.

Gallinari chose the Celtics last summer in free agency, taking less money for the opportunity to compete for a championship in Boston on a two-year, $13.3 million contract. But he missed last season because of the torn ACL. While Gallinari said there was some hope he could suit in the NBA playoffs at some point, he didn’t end up seeing the court.