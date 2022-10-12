Danilo Gallinari didn’t want to be right. But he knew he was. He felt it.

After Gallinari went down with a left knee injury in late August while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier, Italian team doctors announced he had suffered a torn meniscus. But the new Celtics forward wasn’t convinced. Gallinari, who suffered a torn ACL in the same knee in 2013, was all too familiar with what he was feeling.