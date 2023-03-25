NBA: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

The Celtics’ Robert Williams III and Jaylen Brown celebrate a bucket during Boston’s win over Indiana on Friday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Hours before Friday night’s tip-off, a tailor-made trap game if there ever was one for the road-weary Celtics, coach Joe Mazzulla pinpointed the greatest danger in facing the lottery-bound Indiana Pacers.

Tempo.