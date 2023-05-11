The Boston Celtics’ long-term future may have gotten clearer on Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum was named to the All-NBA first team for a second consecutive season, and for the first time in his career, Jaylen Brown was selected to an All-NBA team as he was chosen for the second team. The selections solidified the Celtics stars as the best duo in the NBA, and also have massive implications on the franchise’s future.
Brown — who will enter the final year of his four-year, $115 million deal next season — will now have the ability to sign the biggest contract in league history this summer, as his All-NBA selection makes him eligible to receive a five-year, $295 million supermax extension, which is over $100 million more than he could have received for a max extension without an All-NBA nod.
Brown’s selection sets the stage for an interesting summer for the Celtics. Tatum’s All-NBA selection means he will be eligible for a five-year, $318 million supermax extension next summer — which he will almost certainly get — so the Celtics will have to decide whether or not to commit more than $600 million to their star duo.
It seems logical that the Celtics and Brown would come to an agreement on the supermax deal, but there are factors that could complicate matters. If the Celtics lost on Thursday night and had an early exit this spring, it’s possible they reevaluate their options and how they view the long-term partnership of Tatum and Brown. The new collective bargaining agreement also includes luxury tax restrictions that will make it more difficult for the Celtics to build around Tatum and Brown.
Brown, who made his second All-Star team this season, has also made comments this season that suggested he’s non-committal about his future in Boston, but he cannot receive the $295 supermax extension from any other team in the league. No player has ever rejected a supermax deal.
Tatum and Brown became the first pair of Celtics teammates to make an All-NBA team in the same season since Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2008.
All-NBA first team
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tatum were among those selected to the 2022-23 Kia All-NBA First Team on Wednesday night.
The duo led the voting, with Antetokounmpo receiving 100 first-team votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Tatum trailed close behind with 92 first-team votes while also receiving eight for the second team.
It was the seventh All-NBA team selection for Antetokounmpo and the fifth for Tatum.
In 63 games this season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. But it was a sour end to the campaign for Antetokounmpo, who saw his top-seeded Bucks ousted by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum posted averages of 30.1 points, 8.8 points and 4.6 assists per game during the regular season, all of which were career highs.
Joining Antetokounmpo and Tatum on the first team is Sixers center and league MVP Joel Embiid (fifth All-NBA team selection, 87 first-place votes), Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 63) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (fourth, 60).
Embiid and Doncic posted the highest scoring averages in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 33.1 and 32.4 points per game, respectively. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged the fourth most (31.4) while leading the Thunder to an appearance in the play-in tournament, where they beat the Pelicans before losing to the Timberwolves.
In his first season with his new team, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell received 45 first-team votes, but ended up on the second team along with Denver Nuggets center and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.
After a surprising season in which they broke the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports, the Sacramento Kings had two players selected to the All-NBA third team in guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis. Both Fox and Sabonis celebrated their first selection to an All-NBA team.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James also made the third team. James has the most All-NBA selections with 19.
Notable players to receive votes but not be named to an All-NBA team included Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Lakers center Anthony Davis.
--Field Level Media