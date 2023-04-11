SPORTS-BKN-CELTICS-KINGS-GET

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown should be ready for the playoffs.

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown did not take part in the Celtics’ first practice this week ahead of the team’s first-round playoff series, but the All-Star is on track to be available for Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, according to coach Joe Mazzulla.

Brown suffered a hand laceration last Thursday and had to get five stitches in his shooting hand.