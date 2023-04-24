NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tries to gain control of the ball while driving against Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter during Sunday night's playoff game in Atlanta. 

 USA TODAY SPORTS

ATLANTA — Jaylen Brown was done with his mask.

During a timeout early in the second quarter, after a lackluster 1-for-7 start, Brown decided this was the moment that he was going to ditch the mask that’s been protecting his face since he suffered a fracture in early February.