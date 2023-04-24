ATLANTA — Jaylen Brown was done with his mask.
During a timeout early in the second quarter, after a lackluster 1-for-7 start, Brown decided this was the moment that he was going to ditch the mask that’s been protecting his face since he suffered a fracture in early February.
At first, it confused his teammates.
“I was actually on the bench and then after the timeout, we were looking for Jaylen,” Marcus Smart said. “We couldn’t find him because he didn’t have his mask on. We were like, ‘Where’s he at?’”
Soon enough, they found him. And then found themselves back in control of this series.
“When J.B. took his mask off, I was like, ‘Oh (expletive), it’s go time,’” Jayson Tatum said. “I knew he was going to turn it up a notch.”
The Celtics took the Hawks’ best punch in Game 3. They gave them credit for their tough shot-making. But make no mistake, they weren’t happy.
They were punished on the glass. The Hawks had imposed their will on them. A day after the loss — after the Hawks had made this a series, at least briefly — Robert Williams called out the Celtics’ effort. They knew they had to be better.
On Sunday night, they were. All across the board, the Celtics were the more physical team. The team that wanted it more. The one with more urgency. Williams set the tone by attacking the glass. Smart fought through pain to come up with big buckets. And Brown — finally free without a mask — attacked and attacked. The Celtics, led by their two stars, took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 129-121 victory at State Farm Arena.
“This was a must-win game,” Williams said.
The Celtics are now one win away from a second-round matchup against the 76ers. They returned home for Tuesday’s Game 5 as they look to close out the Hawks.
They’ll do so on the back of Brown’s 31 points, 29 of which came after he removed his mask. He isn’t quite sure what prompted the sudden change.
“Maybe it was all in my head,” Brown said. “I just needed a different look. I just felt like to start the game I didn’t like the looks that I got so I just needed something to switch it up a little bit. And as soon as I took it off, things started to turn around a little bit.”
Whatever the case, the Celtics were glad he did. After an unsatisfactory Game 3, the Celtics’ two stars came up huge when it mattered most. Tatum put the blame on himself for the loss. Brown didn’t play up to his typical standard. They each put the game in their hands.
The Celtics were in control for most of the night, but led by just five entering the fourth quarter. Trae Young and his 35 points were coming. But Tatum and Brown delivered all the haymakers down the stretch. Tatum scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including a 32-foot 3-pointer with 2:05 to go that put the Celtics up 12. Brown hit another dagger 3-pointer just moments later.
Brown, who started 1-for-7 from the field, went 11-for-15 the rest of the game. He was a different player after taking the mask off.
“We knew at that moment it was a different J.B. and he was gonna carry us and bring us home,” Smart said.
The Celtics’ biggest emphasis heading into Game 4 was being the more physical team on the boards after being outrebounded by the Hawks 48-29. Williams took the message to heart, finishing with 15 rebounds as the Celtics dominated the glass.
The C’s now have a chance to clinch the series but they’re not taking anything for granted despite being firmly in control.
“Trying not to make it harder on ourselves, not relaxing,” Tatum said. “Going down there with the mindset that we’re down 3-1 and we gotta win, than thinking it’s over and thinking they’re going to give up. Because they’re not.”