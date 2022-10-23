NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum directs a play against the Magic during Saturday night's game in Orlando, Fla.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

As he walked off the court at Orlando’s Amway Center on Saturday night, a large crowd of Celtics fans waited for Jayson Tatum above the tunnel. The Celtics star acknowledged them, raising his arms in the air.

Some of the fans were chanting “MVP!”