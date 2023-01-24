NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the second quarter of Orlando’s 113-98 win Monday at Amway Center in Orlando.

Jayson Tatum acknowledged Monday that offseason surgery could be a possibility to repair his injured left wrist.

The Celtics star missed Saturday’s win over the Raptors due to soreness in his left wrist, which has been nagging him since last season’s run to the NBA Finals. Tatum suffered a small fracture in the wrist but played through it, then reaggravated it in the Celtics’ season-opening win over the 76ers. He’s been managing the discomfort all season with tape, but after he played 48 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Warriors, a decision was made to take some rest.