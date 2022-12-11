NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- On one sequence late in the fourth quarter, the Celtics trailing by double digits, Jayson Tatum found himself wide open for a 3-pointer. It clanked off the back of the rim. Following his own miss, Tatum grabbed the long rebound, made one dribble to his left and rose for a layup over Draymond Green.

It went off the backboard, and grazed off the rim for another miss. Tatum put his head down as he jogged back on defense, with the clock ticking down under three minutes to go of the Celtics’ inevitable loss to the Warriors on Saturday night.