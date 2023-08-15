US-NEWS-CAVS-SURPASS-LAST-SEASONS-WIN-23-PLD.jpg

Kristaps Porzingis, shown grabbing a rebound against the Cavaliers, averaged 23.2 points per game last season.

 John Kuntz/Cleveland.com

Kristaps Porzingis revealed on Tuesday that he’s dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot, and the new Celtics big man will not play for his native Latvia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Porzingis made an announcement on his Twitter/X account that the decision was made after multiple tests of the foot.