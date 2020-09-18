Boston Celtics leaders, including Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, met with head coach Brad Stevens late on Thursday evening following a tumultuous postgame locker room session which included screaming arguments, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Celtics lost another double-digit lead on Thursday, falling 106-101 to the Miami Heat who claimed a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. In the aftermath, multiple reporters tweeted accounts of yelling from the Celtics' locker room, as well as the sound of items being thrown. At one point, Marcus Smart reportedly stormed out of the locker room yelling that his teammates were “on that bulls---.”
Per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Smart and Brown needed to be separated. Smart reportedly entered the locker room yelling that other players needed to be held accountable, while Brown snapped back that the team needed to stay together.
Per Wojnarowski, the arguments never became physical, despite rising tempers. Meeting with Boston’s leaders, Stevens reportedly hoped to work through the emotions of the evening.
The duo reportedly smoothed over their differences, and a calm Brown addressed the media in the aftermath.
“I think everything is understood,” he said. “We’re going to have a meeting tomorrow regardless just to watch the film and go over the game plan with coach, but at the end of the day, emotions are going to fly. Obviously we wanted to win this game and we didn’t, but this series is far from over and we’ve got to get ready for Game 3. That’s how it goes. In families there’s ups and downs, there’s fights and emotions, but that’s exactly what we are: A family. We’re going to hold each other accountable, and we’ve got to do what it takes to come out and execute next game.”
Brown was asked if the altercation was “needed.”
“I think it’s a beauty to it. A lot of people are passionate and emotional, and I’m one of those people,” he said. “I recognize it as that. I recognize it as emotion and passion and I don’t recognize it as nothing else the media might see it or whatever. That’s all it is. It’s passion that’s being expressed. We’ve got to express that same passion for 48 minutes. Period.”
Hayward questionable
The Celtics upgraded Gordon Hayward to “questionable” on their injury report ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, increasing the likelihood of a return soon.
Hayward suffered a grade 3 sprain of his right ankle in Game 1 of Boston’s opening round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and was ruled out for approximately four weeks. That four-week mark passed on Monday, the last time Brad Stevens gave a detailed update of Hayward’s progress.
“He didn’t go through our normal practice," Stevens said on Monday. "He looked good while he was going through it, but there’s a big difference between doing that and actually getting into a game. I don’t know what that officially means moving forward, but he’s getting better.”
The team upgraded him from “out” to “doubtful” before officially scratching him before Game 2. This move makes it seem like there’s a chance Hayward would play in Game 3, and it would likely depend on how he feels Saturday. If he can’t play in Game 3, there’s a strong chance he plays in Game 4 because there is a three-day layoff between.
Hayward has missed 12 playoff games since the injury, which happened on Aug. 17.
Long wait for Game 4
Faced with the option of scheduling the fourth game of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on a weekday afternoon or opposite "Monday Night Football," the NBA and ESPN chose a different, unorthodox option on Thursday night.
The league announced that the Heat and Celtics will take three days off after playing Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.
Instead of remaining on an every-other-day schedule, Miami and Boston won't play Game 4 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.
The teams will play Game 5, if needed, at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 on ESPN. The scheduling of Game 5 that day avoids a conflict with a Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars game the night before and a Miami Hurricanes-Florida State game the night after.
Game 6, if needed, would be Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, a start time that gives Heat-Celtics a 50-minute head start on the New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on NBC.
The NBA did not say when a possible Game 7 would be played.
Information from Masslive and The Miami Herald was used in this report.