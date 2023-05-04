SPORTS-GUREGIAN-WHY-CANT-THIS-VERSION-1-YB.jpg

The bench erupts after Celtics guard Derrick White hits a 3-pointer during the second quarter of a blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their playoff series Wednesday night.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame the absence of Joel Embiid to win the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series before failing to show up in his return for Game 2.

The third-seeded 76ers will try for a better all-around effort with the newly minted NBA MVP in tow for Game 3 on Friday night when they host the second-seeded Boston Celtics.