NBA: Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

Celtics guard Marcus Smart reacts during the second half of Monday’s 109-106 wn over against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Marcus Smart had his best game of the season for the Celtics in Monday night’s win over the Grizzlies. It turns out he had a little help from a courtside heckler.

The Celtics point guard had 15 points and a season-high 12 assists in the 109-106 victory, in part, because of the chirping he was receiving from a fan sitting courtside in Memphis. Smart and the fan were going back and forth throughout the game – and much like Reggie Miller used Spike Lee’s heckling to his advantage decades ago – it helped inspire the C’s guard’s performance.