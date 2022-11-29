NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

Celtics guard Marcus Smart reacts after a play during Monday night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

 USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — Marcus Smart, throughout his career, has promised he can be the starting point guard of the Boston Celtics. There were doubters, especially when his decisions weren’t especially great mixed with occasional erratic play. And the C’s had options at point guard throughout the years, so Smart wasn’t always the guard setting up his teammates for great shots.

But at this point in Smart’s career, he’s that guy. Not like Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown as scorers. But Smart has ascended his game as Boston’s starting point guard, and Monday’s career performance was just the latest highlight. Smart put up a career-high 15 assists in the Celtics’ 140-105 win over the Hornets on Monday. It was the type of show that put Celtics fans to ease that, yes, Smart is that dude now.