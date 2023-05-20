NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Miami’s Duncan Robinson, of New Castle, N.H., drives past Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the second half of Friday’s Game 2 of NBA Eastern Conference finals. Robinson scored 15 points and was integral in the Heat’s 111-105 win. With a fourth-quarter 3-pointer, Robinson became the Heat’s all-time postseason leader in treys, moving past Mario Chalmers, who had 117.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Heat will look to continue their winning ways at home and push the Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination on Sunday night when their Eastern Conference finals series shifts to Miami.

The eighth-seeded Heat have won all five of their home games in the playoffs thus far. They also have backed the second-seeded Celtics into a corner by winning the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Boston.