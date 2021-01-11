Nothing is official, but there’s a strong likelihood that the Celtics’ Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden will be their third straight game postponed.
When Sunday night’s game against the Heat was called off, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported it was because Miami didn’t have enough players available. The Celtics were at the league minimum of eight.
Tuesday’s game between Boston and Chicago was postponed because the Celtics didn’t have enough players, meaning at least one player who was available Sunday was no longer available Monday. It’s also possible someone suffered an injury that wasn’t related to NBA Health and Safety protocols, which is the league’s designation for anything COVID-19 related. Privacy concerns prevent the league or teams from further elaboration.
Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams were ruled out on Friday due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Even if they’d begun quarantining Thursday, which is possible, they wouldn’t be done with their seven-day quarantine in time to play Wednesday. They’d also need negative tests.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green didn’t appear on injury reports for NBA protocols until Saturday after all played Friday night. So they wouldn’t be available until at least Saturday.
There are a couple of potential mitigating factors:
The NBA and the NBPA were scheduled to meet Monday to discuss adjusting the protocols. If that changes the amount of time someone has to sit out if they’d been deemed in close contact that could allow players to return sooner if those changes went into immediate effect. The league could add a taxi squad, which many people have suggested. That would give teams extra players to fill in for unavailable players but it would be impossible to get those players signed and cleared through COVID-19 protocols before Wednesday.
When Kevin Durant went into quarantine for contract tracing despite testing negative and showing antibodies from previously contracting the virus, there were questions about whether that was necessary. Green previously missed time for the Celtics under NBA protocols. It wasn’t revealed whether he tested positive then. But if he did and had antibodies, he could be activated.
Kemba Walker could return. Brad Stevens said Friday that Walker seemed not that far off from coming back. He also said that the Celtics would take the proper steps and that Walker needed some time working 5-on-5 with his teammates. There haven’t been enough teammates to go 5-on-5 so it seems unlikely.