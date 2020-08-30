The Celtics began the second round of the playoffs in dominating fashion on Sunday.
Using a balanced scoring attack and a superb defensive performance, the Celtics improved to 5-0 in the postseason with a 112-94 victory over the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors at Disney World.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday at either 3 or 5:30 p.m., with Game 3 on Thursday.
The Raptors are now 11-2 in regular-season and postseason games at Disney World, with both losses coming against the Celtics. Toronto trailed the Celtics by 40 on the way to a 122-100 loss on Aug. 7.
The Celtics never trailed, jumping to an 11-3 lead to start the game. Their advantage was in double figures for the final 32:04 of the game and reached 24 points in the fourth quarter.
All five Celtics starters and backup center Robert Williams scored in double figures.
Marcus Smart, who had been struggling with his shot, had 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Smart, who added six rebounds and four assists, had hit only eight 3-pointers over his previous 10 games.
Jayson Tatum, limited to two first-quarter points, finished with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds.
Kemba Walker had the first double-double of his career in the playoffs with 18 points and 10 assists. Jaylen Brown contributed 17 points while dealing with foul trouble.
The Celtics’ centers were big factors, with Daniel Theis grabbing 15 rebounds to go with 13 points and two blocks, and Williams hitting all five of his shots for 10 points with five rebounds and two blocks.
The Raptors (37% shooting, 10 for 40 on 3-pointers) were in early foul trouble and never got into an offensive groove. Kyle Lowry had 17 points, but leading scorer Pascal Siakam (5 for 16, 13 points) and Fred VanVleet (3 for 16, 11 points) were unable to contribute.
After leading by as many as 19 points in the first quarter and holding a 17-point halftime edge, the Celtics built a 22-point lead during the third quarter.
But the Raptors got within 88-73 going into the final quarter, putting together a 10-4 run to close the third quarter. A Tatum basket at the buzzer gave the Celtics the 15-point bulge.
The Celtics were in front by 22 five times in the third quarter and held an 84-63 lead with 2:14 to play. The Raptors responded to get within 86-73, but Tatum scored on an inbounds play just before the buzzer.
In the fourth quarter, the Raptors climbed within 88-76 in the opening minute, but a 3-pointer by Brad Wanamaker and a pair of foul shots by Theis opened a 17-point lead that climbed to 24.
The Celtics were in front, 59-42, at halftime thanks to balanced scoring with Walker (12), Brown (11) and Tatum and Smart (10 each) all in double figures.
The Raptors scored the first seven points of the second quarter to get within 39-30 before a Tatum 3-pointer with 8:02 to play in the half.
The Celtics missed eight of their first nine shots in the first six minutes of the quarter as the Raptors got within 10 points, but baskets by Theis and Brown pushed the lead to 46-32.
A 3-pointer by Semi Ojeleye made it 51-35 with 3:52 left before the break and a three-point play by Tatum opened a 54-37 advantage with 2:21 to play.
After the Raptors moved within 12 in the final minute, Tatum scored on a dunk with 30 seconds left, and Walker hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer on a feed from Smart.
The Raptors, who were in foul trouble during the first half, shot just 30% and missed 19 of 24 attempts from 3-point range. Siakam was 1 for 8, and VanVleet and Norman Powell were both 1 for 7.