BOSTON -- Wyc Grousbeck brought notes to Friday’s press conference at the Auerbach Center, a stark change from the Boston Celtics owner’s usual unscripted approach but a reflection of the magnitude of the situation. Brad Stevens fought through emotions normally unseen.

Together, the two Celtics officials tried to explain an unprecedented and franchise-altering decision, the stunning season-long suspension of coach Ime Udoka for what the team described as “violations of team policies.”