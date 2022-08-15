The Celtics are firmly title favorites going into next season — it’s why C’s owner Wyc Grousbeck said he can’t wait for training camp to open in a few weeks. Boston fell just two wins short in the NBA Finals to the Warriors last season, but the front office has reloaded the roster this offseason.

The two headliners are bringing in Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana and signing Danilo Gallinari as a free agent. Their additions make Boston one of the deepest teams in the league as coach Ime Udoka will have multiple options during the regular season and playoffs.