Celtics draft pick Jordan Walsh participates in an event with kids on Monday in Cambridge, Mass.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS

For a few minutes early Monday, Jordan Walsh stood at midcourt of the newly renovated gym at the Cambridge (Mass.) Community Center holding a microphone and instructing dozens of young campers on some defensive fundamentals.

Over and over, Walsh — the Celtics’ draft pick last week — pushed the kids lined up in front of him to do an array of defensive drills such as getting into a stance, sliding and even diving on the floor for a loose ball. The 19-year-old Walsh may have been drafted only last week, but the campers had a great teacher.